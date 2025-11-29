High School Football Playoff Roundup: Key Matchups Across Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana — It’s Round 3 of the high school football playoffs, and excitement fills the air as teams across the state vie for a spot in the semifinals. Key matchups tonight include Madison Prep facing University High and North DeSoto taking on Franklinton.

In Baton Rouge, the Madison Prep and University High game is generating a lot of buzz. Madison Prep’s running back Harlem Turner, wearing jersey number 29, is likely to be a standout player. Following their recent performances, both teams are ready for an intense battle.

Meanwhile, in New Orleans, fans can look forward to the Evangel Christian and Edna Karr clash, featuring key players such as Edna Karr’s John Johnson, who previously impressed with his performance against Jesuit. This matchup promises to showcase some of the best talents in the area.

As the playoffs progress, the stakes are high. Zachary‘s team is gearing up to face Denham Springs, aiming to capitalize on their strong running game. Their swift offensive strategy may prove critical against Denham’s defensive line.

Coverage of the playoffs includes live scoring updates that spectators can contribute to through designated channels. As the hunters of state titles, teams are determined to advance through this crucial round.

This playoff season has already seen unexpected outcomes and remarkable individual performances, suggesting that the competitive edge in Louisiana high school football remains as fierce as ever.

St. Augustine and Rummel are set to meet again in another pivotal contest, intensifying the rivalry in Division I play. Each of these matchups holds immense implications for the road ahead in the playoffs.

As teams take the field this Friday night, the anticipation is palpable, with everyone eager to see who will secure their victories and continue their championship pursuits.