Friday High School Football Scores Highlight New Season’s Start

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The 2025 high school football season continued on August 29 with an array of games across the state, showcasing spectacular performances and final scores that captured the early excitement of the season.

In the Southern Section, St. John Bosco dominated El Paso’s Eastwood with an impressive score of 66-7. Other notable matchups included Santa Fe Christian’s 49-20 victory over Valley Center and Norco’s decisive 55-7 win against Colony.

In a thrilling contest, Anaheim edged out Katella with a score of 34-13, while Cypress narrowly defeated Brea Olinda, 21-20. The competition was fierce, with several teams showcasing remarkable athleticism and strategy.

Collated from over 400 games, these scores reflect the fierce competition of California high school football. Schools like Mar Vista (50-12 over Victory Christian Academy) and Cathedral Catholic (35-7 against Saint Francis) proved their mettle in this opening week.

San Dimas triumphed against Pasadena with a score of 33-24, and the excitement only continues as teams prepare for upcoming matchups. Each game serves as a testament to the hard work and dedication of student-athletes across the state.

Fans are encouraged to stay updated on scores and highlights as the season unfolds, promising thrilling moments and local rivalries.