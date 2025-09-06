Sports
High School Football Scores from Week Three Action
BOISE, Idaho — The 2025 high school football season continued its third weekend with notable matchups and final scores across the region on Friday.
Alcoa dominated Gibbs with a score of 52-7. Anderson County also had a decisive win, shutting out Fulton 46-0. Arlington and Hamilton played a strong game, with Arlington winning 48-0. Other highlights included Bradley Central’s 49-0 triumph over Hardin Valley Academy and a close contest where Blackman edged Riverdale 17-10.
Bledsoe County secured a win against Oneida with a score of 20-14, while Cannon County overwhelmed Pickett County 61-0. In a dramatic matchup, Chattanooga Central fell to East Hamilton by a striking score of 44-8.
Several high-scoring games were noted, including Germantown’s impressive 65-0 victory over Sheffield and Goodpasture Christian’s 60-7 win against Moore County. Memphis Central narrowly defeated White Station with a final score of 38-37, showcasing the intensity of the competition.
The games reflected the thrilling spirit of high school football, with teams showcasing their skills and resilience on the field. As the season progresses, anticipation builds for upcoming matchups and potential playoff appearances.
