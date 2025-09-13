Sports
2025 High School Football Scores: Highlights from Week 2
(Jackson, MS) – The 2025 high school football season continued with notable matchups and scores from Week 2, which concluded on Friday. Teams showcased their strengths and strategies in various games across the state.
Aberdeen faced Calhoun City, ending with a score of 12-48, while Amanda Elzy lost to Greenville, 12-22. The competition was fierce as Amite County narrowly defeated Richton with a score of 36-34.
Amory edged out Caledonia, winning 40-36, and Baldwyn secured a significant victory against Booneville, finishing 35-14. In another close match, Bay High fought but ultimately fell to Saint Stanislaus, ending 14-20.
Elsewhere, Biggersville delivered a dominant performance against Tishomingo County, winning 45-12. Biloxi managed a narrow victory over Pascagoula, with a score of 21-18. In a blowout, Brookhaven shut out Franklin County, ending 49-0.
Important plays highlighted the weekend. For instance, South Jones triumphed over George County with a score of 35-6, marking a decisive win for the team. Meanwhile, Oxford faced off against South Panola, resulting in a 29-13 victory.
This week’s results showcase the ongoing evolution of teams as they strive for success in the season. The high-scoring affairs indicate competitive play and determination among the athletes, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.
As teams prepare for the next round of games, fans eagerly await to see how these early performances will shape the remainder of the season.
