High School Football Scores from Kalamazoo and Greensboro This Week

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — News Channel 3‘s Football Fever continues into its third week of the 2025 season, bringing scores and updates from high school football games across the area. The latest scores from Friday night games showcase competitive matches with notable performances.

In Kalamazoo, several teams battled it out on the field. Gobles faced off against Marcellus and dominated with a score of 44 to 0. Portage Central triumphed over Stevensville Lakeshore, ending with a decisive 58 to 0. Other notable scores include Mattawan’s 21 to 49 loss to Portage Northern and Niles defeating Paw Paw with a score of 30 to 14.

Additionally, Kalamazoo United went head-to-head with Lawton, where they lost narrowly with a final tally of 19 to 22. Vicksburg had a strong performance, scoring 49 points against Plainwell’s 6. In other games, St. Joseph bested Loy Norrix 22 to 0, and Schoolcraft took down Constantine 32 to 14.

Now shifting to Greensboro, N.C., Week Four of the 2025 High School Football Regular Season is underway. The First National Bank Game of the Week featured a match between SW Randolph and Randleman, where Randleman came out on top with a score of 24 to 14. Reidsville also delivered a strong performance against Eastern Guilford, securing a win with 40 points to 9.

Remarkably, Eastern Randolph dominated Providence Grove, finishing with a score of 41 to 3. In other encounters, West Forsyth defeated Mount Tabor 49 to 21, while Dudley narrowly overcame NE Guilford with a score of 21 to 19.

Scores from additional games include Northern Guilford’s 20 to 10 victory over Reagan and Central Davidson’s close win against North Davidson, finishing 20 to 17. The competitive spirit continues as teams vie for supremacy in the season.