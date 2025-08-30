Sports
High School Football Season Kicks Off in Oklahoma with Exciting Matchups
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma — High school football season is officially underway in Oklahoma, as many teams began their 2025 season on Thursday and Friday.
KOCO 5 has partnered with ScoreStream to deliver live high school football scores throughout the state. Fans can easily access updates on their favorite teams and players.
This past Thursday, the Tuttle Tigers celebrated a notable victory against Guthrie, highlighting the excitement surrounding the kickoff weekend. Additionally, the Prague team secured a win, as local communities rallied to support their schools.
As the season progresses, high school football enthusiasts can anticipate more electrifying matchups and performances from young athletes aspiring for collegiate careers.
The competition is fierce, and many players show potential for remarkable future careers in college football, with several already receiving scholarship offers from major programs.
The state is buzzing with excitement, and fans are encouraged to stay tuned for continuous updates on scores and statistics. With each passing week, the talent in Oklahoma’s high school football scene continues to impress.
