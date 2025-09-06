High School Football Teams Gear Up for Week 2 Matchups

QUINCY, Ill. — Week 2 of the high school football season kicks off with exciting matchups following a strong showing from several teams in Week 1. Notably, the Camp Point Central football team triumphed with a 50-8 win against Winchester, demonstrating a robust defense that held their opponents scoreless until late in the game.

This week, the Panthers (1-0) will face Greenfield-Northwestern (1-0), testing their ranking of No. 2 in Class 1A. Central has a remarkable record, having won 21 of their last 22 regular-season games against WIVC South opponents.

Other notable games include Quincy High School (0-1) at Alton (0-1). Quincy has not started a season 0-2 since 2017, when they recovered to make the playoffs. Last week, they scored over 40 points against Alton three times in a row.

Alton Marquette (1-0) will visit Quincy Notre Dame (1-0) for another exciting matchup. The Raiders opened their season with a dominating 56-7 victory over St. Louis Duchesne, despite head coach Jack Cornell facing a one-game suspension.

The Pirates of Lutheran St. Charles (0-1) are also set to play, hoping to bounce back from a Week 1 loss. They will travel to Hannibal (0-1), aiming to take charge after showing some offensive progress in their recent game.

Another exciting matchup includes Brown County (1-0) at Pleasant Hill (0-1), as the Hornets broke into the Class 1A state poll. They earned a spot at No. 10 following last week’s 28-7 victory, marking their best start since 2022.

Among other games, Macomb (1-0) will play West Hancock (0-1), where they look to maintain their strong conference opener streak. Meanwhile, Decatur St. Teresa (1-0) travels to Illini West (1-0), hoping to secure consecutive wins after their strong start.

As the season progresses, high school football fans can anticipate thrilling games that underline the determination and talent of these young athletes.