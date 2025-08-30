High School Football Highlights from Nashville’s Second Week of TSSAA Season

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — The second week of the Tennessee high school football season continued on Aug. 29, featuring some intense matchups across the Nashville area. One of the highlights was Pearl-Cohn attempting to avoid an 0-2 start as they faced CPA, while Page took on Green Hill in a crucial benchmark game.

The match between Page and Green Hill raised questions about the performance of the Page Patriots, who have a history of strong teams that reached the 5A state title game. Green Hill, on the other hand, emerged as a surprising contender in 6A.

Defending DII-A state champions Nashville Christian faced a challenging test as they moved up in levels to compete against Ensworth. The game showcased Georgia QB commit Jared Curtis, who played a key role in his team’s efforts.

In an exciting finish, Ravenwood edged out Lipscomb Academy 22-21 in overtime after Femi Babalola scored on a run and converted a two-point conversion pass to Taylen Vaughn.

Meanwhile, Ensworth and Nashville Christian battled fiercely. Ensworth’s E.J. Gibson scored multiple touchdowns, helping his team secure a narrow lead at crucial moments. However, Nashville Christian fought back, with Jared Curtis throwing three touchdown passes, including a game-winning touchdown run, leading his team to a dramatic 42-41 victory in overtime.

Across the region, various games were taking place. Clarksville Academy achieved a dominating 45-0 victory over Fort Campbell, Kentucky, on a Thursday night, while other significant matchups included Gatlinburg-Pittman winning 23-12 over Cocke County. Schools like Blackman, Stewarts Creek, and Mt. Pleasant also had noteworthy performances.

As Week 2 unfolds, the excitement around TSSAA football continues to grow, with high hopes set for the season ahead.