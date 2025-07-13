High School Shortstop Eli Willits Selected First in 2025 MLB Draft

ARLINGTON, Texas — The 2025 MLB Draft kicked off on Sunday night with the Washington Nationals selecting high school shortstop Eli Willits with the first overall pick.

Willits, who hails from Fort Cobb-Broxton High School in Oklahoma, is considered a standout prospect. He reclassified to the 2025 draft class, making him one of the youngest players eligible, as he will not turn 18 until December. This youth is viewed positively by many scouts.

As a switch-hitter, Willits demonstrates strong bat-to-ball skills and solid defensive capabilities that bode well for his potential as a professional player. Scouts note he has room to develop power, but his contact skills are a significant asset. His father, Matt Willits, played in the MLB, and his brother, Jackson, is also a rising player, adding to the expectations surrounding his career.

The Nationals strategy in taking Willits surprised some experts, as players like Ethan Holliday and Kade Anderson were viewed as more likely options for the top pick. The decision reflects confidence in Willits’ long-term potential and aligns with the Nationals’ rebuilding efforts.

Following Willits, teams will be looking closely at players like Tyler Bremner and Anderson, both expected to be picked high in this draft. The MLB community is eagerly watching for standout performances and potential steals in the first round.

The draft continues with expectations for more talented decisions as the Nationals aim to build their roster for the future.