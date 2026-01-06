High-Stakes Brisbane International Kicks Off with Stars and Comebacks

BRISBANE, Australia — The 2026 Brisbane International Tennis Tournament commenced on Sunday, and the field is exceptionally competitive. This year’s event, a WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz 500, includes several top-ranked players such as Madison Keys, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina.

The tournament hosts seven of the top 10 women players, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of a Grand Slam. Sabalenka, the reigning World No. 1 with a remarkable record of 13-1 in Brisbane, is back to defend her title after finishing a successful 2025 season. “I always enjoy coming here,” Sabalenka told reporters. “I enjoy playing in front of all of the people. I’m really excited to be back and really hope to do well again.”

Potential quarterfinal matchups include Sabalenka facing Keys, Amanda Anisimova against Mirra Andreeva, Rybakina against Ekaterina Alexandrova, and Jessica Pegula versus Clara Tauson. Keys acknowledged the challenging field, saying, “It happens a few times a year. I think it always kind of brings out the best in all of us.”

This year marks the 15th edition of the women’s singles at the Brisbane International. Notably, former champion Karolina Pliskova returns after more than a year on the sidelines due to surgery on her left ankle. “There was even a moment when I thought I might never come back at all,” Pliskova said. She expressed excitement about her comeback and the opportunity to play again.

The tournament’s competitive nature is evident in the qualifiers as well. Antonia Ruzic, the top seed, was eliminated in the first round, while several Australian wild cards are also in play, including Ajla Tomljanovic and 17-year-old Emerson Jones making her Brisbane debut.

Across the ATP side, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios made an emotional return, winning their opening match against Matthew Ebden and Rajeev Ram. Kokkinakis remarked, “I’m about to tear up. It’s crazy. I haven’t played a match in 12 months.” Both players expressed relief at returning to competitive play after facing long-term injuries.

With the excitement surrounding the tournament and the players eager to resume action, the Brisbane International promises thrilling matches and noteworthy comebacks in the coming days.