High-Stakes Pitching Duel as Brewers Face Pirates This Wednesday

Milwaukee, WI — The Milwaukee Brewers will start a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, highlighted by a highly anticipated pitching matchup. Rookie Jacob Misiorowski, who has stunned fans with his impressive performance, is set to face off against Paul Skenes, last year’s National League Rookie of the Year.

Misiorowski has quickly made a name for himself, pitching 11 consecutive no-hit innings in his first two starts against the St. Louis Cardinals and the Minnesota Twins. With only two outings under his belt, he has allowed just two runs and one hit while striking out 11 over 11 innings.

On the other side, Skenes has emerged as one of the league’s best. In his second season, he boasts a 1.85 ERA and has a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 106-to-27 in a league-leading 102 innings pitched. Despite a 4-6 record, he has accumulated 4.4 Wins Above Replacement (WAR).

The Brewers and Pirates are positioned just above .500, with the Brewers currently running a half-game ahead of the San Diego Padres in playoff standings. However, the matchup isn’t just about the teams; it’s centered on the two rising stars. Skenes, known for being the first overall pick in the draft last year, is expected to showcase his skills against Misiorowski, who has drawn attention for his fastball that exceeds 100 mph.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy expressed his excitement for the upcoming game, noting the significance of Skenes as a seasoned player compared to Misiorowski, who is still making a name for himself. Murphy said, “It’s unfair to compare them, for sure. Unfair to Skenes, you know what I mean? It should be exciting.”

As Misiorowski prepares for his third start, he admires Skenes’ work ethic, saying, “I think it’s going to be really entertaining to watch. Two really good prospects… Two guys that are at the top of their game right now.”

Fans eagerly await what is poised to be an electrifying matchup on Wednesday at American Family Field, marking a pivotal moment in the careers of both young pitchers.