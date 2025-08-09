Sports
High-Stakes Showdown at UFC Vegas 109 on August 9
SUN AUG 9, 2025 – LAS VEGAS, NEVADA
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will host UFC Vegas 109 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on August 9, featuring a thrilling main event between ranked Middleweight contenders Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez. Both fighters are aiming to secure their place in the title picture, making this match a critical turning point in their careers.
The event’s main card kicks off at 7 p.m. ET, shortly after the preliminaries, which start at 4 p.m. ET. Fans in the United States can watch the fights live on ESPN and ESPN+. In the UK, prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. BST, followed by the main card on TNT Sports at midnight.
Dolidze is currently enjoying a three-fight win streak, having defeated notable opponents such as Anthony Smith and Marvin Vettori. With a professional record of 9-3 in the UFC, he is determined to extend his winning streak to four.
Meanwhile, Hernandez, who has a record of 8-2, enters the octagon riding a seven-fight win streak. He has recently taken down tough competitors like Roman Kopylov and Michel Pereira. A victory against Dolidze would significantly enhance his chances for a title shot.
The co-main event features former Flyweight title contender Steve Erceg facing off against Ode Osbourne. Both fighters are in search of redemption, as Erceg has lost his last three outings while Osbourne recently ended a three-fight losing streak with a knockout win.
Among other bouts on the card, the Women’s Strawweight match between Angela Hill and Iasmin Lucindo promises to be competitive, with Hill looking strong in her recent fights. Fighters Eryk Anders and Christian Leroy Duncan also clash in a Middleweight bout that could have implications for their future in the promotion.
Fans should note that the card is subject to change, including the cancellation of a previously scheduled Flyweight fight.
As fight night approaches, anticipation continues to build for this action-packed event in Sin City.
