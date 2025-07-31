High Temperatures Continue in Indiana Amid Heat Advisory

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Central Indiana is facing extreme heat today, with temperatures expected to reach a high of 93 degrees, similar to last week’s peak. A heat advisory is in effect as humidity could make it feel like 105 degrees later in the afternoon.

Today’s heat follows a trend of high temperatures throughout the summer. According to meteorologists, humidity plays a significant role in how hot it feels. While states like Arizona can see temperatures exceed 115 degrees, the added moisture in Indiana often prevents extreme highs. This could change later today, as humidity might drop slightly, potentially increasing actual air temperatures.

The National Weather Service has noted that despite chances of isolated thunderstorms, most residents will likely remain dry. ‘We expect plenty of sunshine with just a tiny chance of rain,’ a spokesperson said.

Looking ahead, a cold front is anticipated to reach Indiana late Wednesday, bringing relief from the heat with cooler air moving in by the weekend. Temperatures are expected to decrease into the upper 70s and low 80s as humidity levels drop.

‘This cooling spell may last up to four days,’ a local meteorologist added. ‘Enjoy the break from the oppressive heat while it lasts, as temperatures are likely to rise again next week.’ The public is advised to stay informed on weather updates and utilize interactive weather maps to monitor heat alerts in their respective counties.