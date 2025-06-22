Higher Education Authority Evaluates Private University Proposals in Greece

Athens, Greece — The National Authority for Higher Education (HAHE) is concluding evaluation visits to 12 private universities seeking to open branches in Greece. The visits will wrap up on June 27, ahead of the proposed start of operations in September for the 2025-2026 academic year.

These universities face significant challenges, particularly regarding their three-year undergraduate programs. Sources indicate that HAHE is unlikely to approve these shorter programs, which they say may not align with national educational standards, despite their compatibility with the Bologna Process.

Frustrations have arisen among applicants due to building requirements, especially the prohibition against sharing facilities with existing vocational institutes. This stipulation adds an extra layer of complexity in establishing their operations.

A recent ruling from the Council of State has provided some relief to foreign applicants by upholding Law 5094/2024, which legalized the establishment of private universities in Greece. Of the 12 institutions applying, 10 are British, one is French, and one comes from Cyprus. The University of Nicosia stands out as the only university with no current operations in Greece.

To meet national standards, applicants may have to consider converting their three-year programs into four-year formats. Additionally, college owners are advocating for the option to share premises as a way to mitigate costs and expedite the establishment process.