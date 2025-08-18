Hiker Dies After Timber Rattlesnake Bite in TN State Park

Gruetli-Laager, Tennessee — A man died after being bitten by a venomous snake while hiking at Savage Gulf State Park. The incident occurred on August 8, 2025, approximately 60 miles northwest of Chattanooga, according to park officials.

The unidentified hiker was about half a mile down a trail near 55th Avenue when emergency responders were dispatched around 12:30 p.m., said Grundy County Emergency Management Agency Director Matthew Griffith in a statement. Paramedics performed CPR before transporting him to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

A witness reported that the hiker picked up the snake, which is believed to be a Timber rattlesnake, and was bitten on the hand. The Timber rattlesnake is known as the largest and most dangerous of Tennessee’s four venomous snakes, measuring between 3 to 5 feet long.

Griffith noted that the hiker may have suffered an allergic reaction to the bite. However, the full details regarding the cause of death have not been released. “The family of the individual will be in our thoughts and prayers,” Griffith said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 7,000 to 8,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes annually in the U.S., with about five fatalities each year. Often, deaths are averted when individuals seek prompt medical care.

While waiting for help, the CDC advises bite victims to remove any tight accessories, wash the wound, and cover it with a clean dressing. They stress not to suck out the venom or apply ice.

Griffith urged hikers to carry first aid supplies and to stay vigilant about wildlife dangers. “If you encounter a snake, remain calm and do not attempt to handle it,” he said. “Seek immediate medical attention if bitten.” Timber rattlesnakes are typically docile and may remain motionless when approached, but bites can be life-threatening.

Savage Gulf State Park features about 60 miles of hiking trails amidst scenic wilderness areas about 95 miles from Nashville.