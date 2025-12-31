Sports
Al-Hilal Aims for 16 Wins Against Struggling Al-Kholood on Matchday 12
Buraidah, Saudi Arabia – Al-Hilal FC will try to extend their winning streak to 16 matches when they face Al-Kholood in the Saudi Pro League on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. The match is set to kick off at 6:30 PM local time at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium.
Currently, Al-Hilal sits in second place with 26 points, trailing the league leaders Al-Nassr by four points. Their last match was a thrilling 3-2 victory against Al Khaleej on December 26. In contrast, Al-Kholood is struggling at 13th in the standings with just 9 points, having suffered five consecutive defeats.
Al-Kholood recently lost 2-0 at home to Al-Taawon and has not secured a victory since mid-October. The team has recorded three wins and seven losses in their first ten league matches this season, leaving them just three points above the relegation zone. Coach Des Buckingham expressed concerns over his team’s defensive weaknesses, as they have conceded 19 goals.
Al-Hilal, under the management of Simone Inzaghi, boasts an unblemished record this season, with 8 wins and 2 draws over 10 matches. The team has demonstrated strong offensive skills, scoring a total of 24 goals while allowing only 9. With a match against a defensively vulnerable opponent like Al-Kholood, Al-Hilal fans are optimistic about another win.
Injury concerns plague both teams ahead of the match. Al-Kholood will miss Abdulmalik Al-Harbi due to injury, while Al-Hilal’s goalkeeper Bono is away at the Africa Cup of Nations. Mohammed Al Rubaie will likely take the reins in goal. Al-Hilal will also be without key players Salem Al-Dawsari and Ruben Neves due to injury.
Despite Al-Kholood’s difficulties, Ramiro Enrique remains a bright spot, having scored 8 goals in 12 appearances. The home team hopes to leverage their home advantage but faces a formidable task against a confident Al-Hilal side.
With the match’s outcome crucial for both teams—Al-Hilal in their title chase and Al-Kholood in their fight against relegation—the stakes could not be higher. Fans can expect an exciting encounter as Al-Hilal looks to maintain their momentum and Al-Kholood aims for an upset.
Recent Posts
- Micah Potter Shines in NBA Debut with Indiana Pacers
- Blake Gideon Returns to Texas Longhorns Coaching Staff
- Wayne Gretzky Celebrates Hockey’s Growth in Florida
- Ekblad’s Late Goal Propels Panthers Past Capitals in Comeback Win
- Andrew Nembhard Scores 19 Points in Close Loss to Magic
- Iowa State Remains Undefeated After Dominating Houston Christian
- Bulls and Magic Face Off Amid Player Injuries and Betting Odds
- DHS Proposes Changes to H-1B Visa Selection Process
- Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine Spotted Together on New Year’s Getaway
- Michigan Wolverines Host USC Trojans in Big Ten Showdown
- Vanna White Shares Family Photo for New Year Celebration
- Australia Faces Norway as United Cup Action Begins in Sydney
- Navy Faces Cincinnati in Liberty Bowl on January 2
- Pelicans Seek to End Losing Streak Against Trail Blazers
- Hornets Face Bucks Without Key Player Kon Knueppel
- Jim Cramer Discusses Investing in Quality Stocks Amid Market Trends
- Discover the Best Movies Streaming on Netflix Today
- Two Arrested After Missing Juvenile Found in Flagler County
- Excitement Builds for The Pitt Season 2 Premiere on HBO Max
- Columbus Couple Dead in Double Homicide Investigation