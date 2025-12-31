Al-Hilal Aims for 16 Wins Against Struggling Al-Kholood on Matchday 12

Buraidah, Saudi Arabia – Al-Hilal FC will try to extend their winning streak to 16 matches when they face Al-Kholood in the Saudi Pro League on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. The match is set to kick off at 6:30 PM local time at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium.

Currently, Al-Hilal sits in second place with 26 points, trailing the league leaders Al-Nassr by four points. Their last match was a thrilling 3-2 victory against Al Khaleej on December 26. In contrast, Al-Kholood is struggling at 13th in the standings with just 9 points, having suffered five consecutive defeats.

Al-Kholood recently lost 2-0 at home to Al-Taawon and has not secured a victory since mid-October. The team has recorded three wins and seven losses in their first ten league matches this season, leaving them just three points above the relegation zone. Coach Des Buckingham expressed concerns over his team’s defensive weaknesses, as they have conceded 19 goals.

Al-Hilal, under the management of Simone Inzaghi, boasts an unblemished record this season, with 8 wins and 2 draws over 10 matches. The team has demonstrated strong offensive skills, scoring a total of 24 goals while allowing only 9. With a match against a defensively vulnerable opponent like Al-Kholood, Al-Hilal fans are optimistic about another win.

Injury concerns plague both teams ahead of the match. Al-Kholood will miss Abdulmalik Al-Harbi due to injury, while Al-Hilal’s goalkeeper Bono is away at the Africa Cup of Nations. Mohammed Al Rubaie will likely take the reins in goal. Al-Hilal will also be without key players Salem Al-Dawsari and Ruben Neves due to injury.

Despite Al-Kholood’s difficulties, Ramiro Enrique remains a bright spot, having scored 8 goals in 12 appearances. The home team hopes to leverage their home advantage but faces a formidable task against a confident Al-Hilal side.

With the match’s outcome crucial for both teams—Al-Hilal in their title chase and Al-Kholood in their fight against relegation—the stakes could not be higher. Fans can expect an exciting encounter as Al-Hilal looks to maintain their momentum and Al-Kholood aims for an upset.