Al Hilal and Pachuca Gear Up for Crucial Club World Cup Clash

Nashville, Tennessee – Al Hilal faces Pachuca this Thursday in a pivotal matchup of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at GEODIS Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

Al Hilal, under coach Simone Inzaghi, needs a win to keep their hopes of advancing alive. The team has just two points from two previous matches, including a draw against Real Madrid and a scoreless tie with Red Bull Salzburg.

Rúben Neves scored Al Hilal’s only goal in the tournament thus far, equalizing against Real Madrid. If Neves can make an impact again, it may boost their chances of moving forward in the tournament.

On the other hand, Pachuca already faces elimination after losses to both Salzburg and Real Madrid. Despite periods of strong play, they have struggled to convert scoring opportunities, particularly evident in their 3-1 defeat to Real.

This match carries significant stakes for Al Hilal, as they seek to exploit any weaknesses in Pachuca’s defense. The squad includes notable players like Bono and Cancelo, who are expected to lead the team on the pitch.

Inzaghi expressed confidence in his team’s performance despite the pressure. “We’ve shown we can compete, and this is our chance to prove it,” he stated.

Fans in the U.S. will have the option to stream the match but should note that it is not available on TV. However, the entire tournament can be viewed through various streaming services.

As Al Hilal’s future in the tournament hangs in the balance, the team is determined to deliver a strong performance against Pachuca.