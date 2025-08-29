Sports
Al-Hilal Signs Sponsorship with Unilumin for LED Technology
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Al-Hilal Club Company has finalized a sponsorship agreement with Unilumin Sports to serve as the official LED screen technology sponsor for the club’s stadiums and matches. The contract signing ceremony occurred on Monday evening at Kingdom Arena.
Unilumin Sports, known for its advanced LED screen solutions, aims to enhance the fan experience and improve visual quality during matches. This partnership is expected to create new opportunities for both Al-Hilal and its partners.
Esteve Calzada, CEO of Al-Hilal Club Company, expressed enthusiasm about the sponsorship with Unilumin. He highlighted that the digital solutions provided by Unilumin will enrich the experience for fans attending matches. He also mentioned that stadium screens are vital communication channels between the club, its supporters, and sponsors.
Calzada hopes the sponsorship will meet its intended goals and benefit both parties involved.
Felix Chen, Sports Director of Unilumin, recognized Al-Hilal as one of the top football teams in the Middle East, with millions of fans across the region. Chen stated, “Unilumin is honored to bring our LED technology to Kingdom Arena, and we are very proud to be Hilalis.”
