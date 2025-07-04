Al Hilal Stuns Manchester City with 4-3 Extra Time Win

Orlando, Florida – Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia pulled off a thrilling upset against Manchester City, winning 4-3 in extra time during the Round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup on Monday night. The match, played at Camping World Stadium, ended 2-2 at the end of regulation time.

Marcos Leonardo was the hero for Al Hilal, scoring twice, including a decisive goal in the 112th minute. This victory sets up a quarterfinal match against Brazil’s Fluminense, ensuring that a non-European team will make it to the semifinals.

Manchester City initially took the lead in the ninth minute with a controversial goal by Bernardo Silva. Al Hilal players claimed that a teammate controlled the ball with his arm during the buildup, but the goal was allowed to stand.

Despite City’s strong start, Al Hilal struck back quickly in the second half. Just 42 seconds into the restart, Leonardo leveled the match with a header following a rebound. Six minutes later, Al Hilal surged ahead with a goal from Malcom after a swift counter-attack.

City equalized again in the 55th minute when Erling Haaland scored after a scrappy sequence from a corner, making it 2-2. The two teams exchanged chances but neither could find a winner in regular time.

Extra time began with Al Hilal taking the lead again through a corner kick, successfully headed in by Kalidou Koulibaly. City responded with a stunning goal from Phil Foden, who expertly converted a cross from Rayan Cherki.

With only minutes left, Leonardo sealed the game for Al Hilal after Ederson saved a header, allowing Leonardo to tap in the loose ball. “It was an emotional win for me,” said Leonardo, who dedicated his goals to his mother, recently recovered from the ICU. “I thought of her when I scored.”

City captain Silva acknowledged the team’s defensive vulnerabilities. “We scored three and could’ve scored five or six, but we couldn’t control their counters. They were dangerous every time,” he said.

Al Hilal’s goalkeeper Yassine Bounou made critical saves throughout the match to keep his team in contention. The Saudi club’s exciting victory marks a significant milestone in Middle Eastern football history.