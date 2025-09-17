Hilaria Baldwin Pushes Alec for Healthier Lifestyle Amid Dancing Career

LOS ANGELES, CA — Hilaria Baldwin is inspiring her husband, Alec Baldwin, to adopt a healthier lifestyle as she competes in the popular television show Dancing with the Stars.

An insider shared that Hilaria, 41, is surrounded by fit dancers like her partner Gleb Savchenko and is keen on motivating Alec, 67, to improve his eating habits. “She’s been on Alec’s case about his penchant for junk food for so long, and she’s bothered that he doesn’t take her seriously,” the insider said.

The source added that Hilaria believes her husband consumes “too much junk and drinks too much coffee.” The pressure of her newfound dance career is reportedly giving Hilaria the push she needs to encourage Alec to work out and eat better. “She’s telling him he needs to work out with a trainer and eat healthier foods, which she’s happy to prepare,” the insider noted.

Hilaria is excited about participating in Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars, which premieres on September 16 on ABC and Disney+. However, Alec is reportedly anxious about taking care of their children while she films the show in Los Angeles.

“Alec’s tearing his hair out at the prospect of being in charge of the kids,” said a source on September 8. “The fact that he’ll be up to his eyeballs in daddy duty freaks him out.” Hilaria’s commitment to health and fitness seems to reflect the larger changes she is making in her life, which includes her return to the spotlight.