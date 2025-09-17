Entertainment
Hilaria Baldwin Pushes Alec for Healthier Lifestyle Amid Dancing Career
LOS ANGELES, CA — Hilaria Baldwin is inspiring her husband, Alec Baldwin, to adopt a healthier lifestyle as she competes in the popular television show Dancing with the Stars.
An insider shared that Hilaria, 41, is surrounded by fit dancers like her partner Gleb Savchenko and is keen on motivating Alec, 67, to improve his eating habits. “She’s been on Alec’s case about his penchant for junk food for so long, and she’s bothered that he doesn’t take her seriously,” the insider said.
The source added that Hilaria believes her husband consumes “too much junk and drinks too much coffee.” The pressure of her newfound dance career is reportedly giving Hilaria the push she needs to encourage Alec to work out and eat better. “She’s telling him he needs to work out with a trainer and eat healthier foods, which she’s happy to prepare,” the insider noted.
Hilaria is excited about participating in Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars, which premieres on September 16 on ABC and Disney+. However, Alec is reportedly anxious about taking care of their children while she films the show in Los Angeles.
“Alec’s tearing his hair out at the prospect of being in charge of the kids,” said a source on September 8. “The fact that he’ll be up to his eyeballs in daddy duty freaks him out.” Hilaria’s commitment to health and fitness seems to reflect the larger changes she is making in her life, which includes her return to the spotlight.
Recent Posts
- Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Release Date
- Southern California Faces Thunderstorms and High Temperatures This Week
- Blake Treinen Honors Charlie Kirk During Game Amid Controversy
- iOS 26 Brings 3D Effect to Lock Screen Wallpaper
- Jennifer Affleck Denies Close Ties to Ben Affleck Amid Family Speculations
- American Express Announces Platinum Card Updates Set for September 18, 2025
- Diamondbacks Crush Giants 8-1 in Key Win
- Niko Nicotera Joins Mayor of Kingstown for Season 4
- Phillies and Dodgers Clash as Playoff Positioning Heats Up
- Casper Ruud Prepares for Laver Cup at Chase Center
- Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Share a Kiss on Hot Ones
- San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio Faces Recall Election Results Tonight
- Fall TV Season Arrives with New Episodes and Fan Expectations
- Brandi Carlile Returns Home with New Album ‘Returning To Myself’
- Randi Weingarten Discusses Threats Against Education In New Book
- Diamondbacks Face Giants in Crucial Matchup Wednesday
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Homegrown Talent to Long-Term Contracts
- Edie Falco Returns as Nurse Jackie in Long-Awaited Sequel Series
- Phillies and Dodgers Clash Amid High Stakes for Playoff Positioning
- Dominique Malonga Faces Pressure as Seattle Storm Fights for Playoff Survival