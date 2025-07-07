Hilary Duff’s Career Success and Financial Growth in 2025

Los Angeles, CA — Hilary Duff, the iconic star of Disney‘s ‘Lizzie McGuire,’ continues to shine in Hollywood, boasting a net worth of $25 million in 2025. Duff has transformed her early fame into a thriving career through acting, music, and smart business ventures.

Duff, who rose to stardom as a teen, earned approximately $15,000 per episode during her ‘Lizzie McGuire’ days. As her career progressed, her film salaries climbed into six figures, showcasing her evolving marketability. Despite a brief pop music career, songs like “Come Clean” still generate significant revenue from streaming and licensing.

In recent years, Duff made a successful return to television with Hulu’s ‘How I Met Your Father.’ Reports indicate she earned $250,000 per episode before the show concluded in 2024. In addition to acting, she has ventured into product endorsements and entrepreneurship, becoming a co-founder of the natural product brand ‘Happy Little Camper.’ Her diverse income streams total an estimated $2–4 million annually from acting and royalties, along with $1–2 million from brand deals.

Despite many of her early-2000s peers fading from the spotlight, Duff has found ways to remain relevant. In the 2010s, she captured a new audience in the series ‘Younger,’ showcasing a range beyond her child-star image. The end of ‘How I Met Your Father’ continues to open doors for new projects, both in front of and behind the camera.

Off-screen, Duff leads a balanced lifestyle with her husband, Matthew Koma, and their three children. They reside in a modern farmhouse in the Hollywood Hills, valued at approximately $3.85 million, and own a rustic retreat in Topanga Canyon worth around $2.5 million. Duff’s spending reflects her commitment to wellness and family.

Hilary maintains a relatable presence with her fan base, often sharing honest insights into motherhood and mental health challenges on social media. In 2023, she launched a podcast focusing on parenting and wellbeing, resonating with many millennial moms.

Before her acting ascent, Duff almost pursued a career in competitive figure skating, even dreaming of the Olympics. However, a pivotal audition at the age of 10 set her on a different path. Today, she enjoys both her acting career and business ventures, reinforcing her status as a versatile figure in entertainment.