Hilary Swank Shares 15 Favorite Items for Family and Self-Care

LOS ANGELES, CA — Actress Hilary Swank has an array of favorites she uses to streamline her busy life as a mother of twins and a caretaker of five rescue dogs. In a recent interview, Swank shared 15 of her go-to products that not only help with daily tasks but also keep her connected to what she loves.

With two-year-old twins, a commitment to health, and a flourishing career, Swank emphasizes the importance of efficiency and joy in her house. “I’m spending most of my days watching my twins learn about themselves and the world around them,” she said. “It’s a joy unlike anything I ever could have imagined.”

When she’s not busy at home, Swank enjoys taking long walks with her dogs, tending to her garden, and working on home improvement projects with her husband, entrepreneur Philip Schneider. “Life is very full, I am very blessed,” she added.

Swank’s choices reflect her dedication to health and well-being. She serves as the chief innovation officer for HealthyBaby, a brand focused on creating nontoxic baby care products. “To be part of a company that is on the forefront of making healthy products for babies and women feeds my soul,” she shared.

The actress also embraces a casual approach to public appearances. “I’m often asked if I’m aware I look like Hilary Swank,” she laughed. “It’s my secret disguise!”

Among her favorite products, Swank highlighted a custom necklace from her jeweler, Haverhill, commemorating the names of her children. “Having a timeless, curated piece like this that I can wear forever is so special,” she said.

For kitchenware, she loves using healthy nonstick pans to ensure safe cooking for her family. “I bought these for my mom so she could cook confidently without forever chemicals,” she noted.

Being dairy-free doesn’t stop Swank from enjoying ice cream; she makes her own using fruit and raw coconut, labeling it a family favorite.

Makeup is minimal for Swank, who prefers an all-natural sunscreen with non-nano zinc oxide, calling it her “one-step mama makeup routine.”

Swank also mentioned their family’s hydrofoil board which allows for a unique surfing experience on the lake, combining fun and fitness.

Additionally, she invests in a hyperbaric chamber, which she credits for its role in promoting long-term health. “It was one of the most impactful investments I could make—not just for myself but for my family,” she said.

Fitness holds a significant role in her beauty routine, stating that working out contributes to skin health as well. “If I had to choose one piece of equipment, I’d go with a versatile Smith Machine,” she mentioned.

Swank’s commitment to education extends to her children, reflected in her choice of books. She recommends “Raising Securely Attached Kids” by Eli Harwood for its valuable message about empathy and resilience.

Zero-waste batteries and eco-friendly laundry products are also on her list, showing her dedication to sustainability. “Using 100% natural products that aren’t harsh on our planet is something I’m passionate about,” she shared.

Lastly, she introduced the ‘Buckle Me Baby’ car seat coats, which address safety in a stylish manner by better securing children in car seats.

Swank’s choices of products not only represent her personal style but also underline her commitment to health and family in a busy lifestyle.