News
Hillsborough County Issues Heat Advisory as Temperatures Soar
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County officials warned residents of dangerously high temperatures that will feel like 110 degrees today. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the entire county from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Officials are urging residents to stay indoors, hydrate, and check on vulnerable neighbors during this extreme heat. The heat index indicates what the temperature feels like, and with humidity factored in, conditions are expected to be hazardous throughout the day.
Hillsborough County’s Office of Emergency Management is closely monitoring the situation and is providing guidance for residents. Without proper precautions, heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, could occur.
People without adequate air conditioning are encouraged to seek refuge in public spaces such as libraries or shopping malls. Hillsborough County also offers cooling centers in various parks, libraries, and government buildings.
Officials recommend rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities to the cooler evening or morning hours. To minimize risks while working outside, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration advises taking frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas. Immediate medical attention should be sought by calling 911 if someone is suffering from a heat-related illness.
Additionally, Hillsborough County Homeless & Community Services is collaborating with local organizations to assist those in the homeless population who are especially vulnerable during this heat wave.
For further information on staying safe during extreme heat and preventing heat-related illnesses, residents are encouraged to visit the Hillsborough County website.
Recent Posts
- Hillsborough County Issues Heat Advisory as Temperatures Soar
- Scottie Scheffler Leads 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush
- Lozano and Juárez Clash in Pumas vs. Pachuca Showdown
- Shannon Sharpe Settles $50 Million Lawsuit Amid Controversy
- Monaco Celebrates with Family and Tradition on July 19
- Desmond Ridder Returns to Bengals After NFL Journey
- Adam Pearce Trolly Trolls Fans with Fake WWE Exit Announcement
- Orioles Face Rays Seeking to End Losing Streak
- Garcia Suffers Driver Mishap, Still Performs Strong at The Open
- Terry Bradshaw Fires Uncle, Prioritizes Integrity Over Family
- Dogecoin’s Journey: Could it Ever Reach $10?
- Harris English Ties for Lead at Open Championship with Backup Caddie
- Coney Island Offers $1 Hot Dogs, Attracts Big Crowds in Johnstown
- Giants Face Blue Jays in Crucial Game on July 20
- Crunchyroll President Defines What Constitutes ‘Anime’
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Second Round
- Forecast Changes Coming for Portland and Seattle This Weekend
- Top Golfers Miss the Cut at British Open 2025
- Christie Brinkley Opens Up About Her New Memoir and Life Lessons
- Scottie Scheffler Reflects on Tiger Woods Ahead of British Open