Hillsborough County Issues Heat Advisory as Temperatures Soar

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County officials warned residents of dangerously high temperatures that will feel like 110 degrees today. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the entire county from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials are urging residents to stay indoors, hydrate, and check on vulnerable neighbors during this extreme heat. The heat index indicates what the temperature feels like, and with humidity factored in, conditions are expected to be hazardous throughout the day.

Hillsborough County’s Office of Emergency Management is closely monitoring the situation and is providing guidance for residents. Without proper precautions, heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, could occur.

People without adequate air conditioning are encouraged to seek refuge in public spaces such as libraries or shopping malls. Hillsborough County also offers cooling centers in various parks, libraries, and government buildings.

Officials recommend rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities to the cooler evening or morning hours. To minimize risks while working outside, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration advises taking frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas. Immediate medical attention should be sought by calling 911 if someone is suffering from a heat-related illness.

Additionally, Hillsborough County Homeless & Community Services is collaborating with local organizations to assist those in the homeless population who are especially vulnerable during this heat wave.

For further information on staying safe during extreme heat and preventing heat-related illnesses, residents are encouraged to visit the Hillsborough County website.