Hilton Opens Three New Hotels in Oman’s Barr Al Jissah

MUSCAT, Oman – Hilton Worldwide has opened three new hotels at Barr Al Jissah, a stunning waterfront location celebrated for its natural beauty.

Located between the cliffs of Al Jissah and the Gulf of Oman, the hotels include Al Husn Hotel Muscat, Hilton Muscat Al Bandar, and DoubleTree by Hilton Muscat Al Waha. Each property offers a unique blend of family-friendly amenities, vibrant event spaces, and luxurious experiences, just 40 minutes from Muscat International Airport.

Guy Hutchinson, Hilton’s president for the Middle East & Africa, expressed pride in the openings, stating, “As Oman’s travel and tourism sector continues to thrive, we are excited to contribute to its success.” He highlighted the importance of Hilton’s collaboration with The Zubair Corporation to boost tourism and support Oman’s Vision 2040 goal of attracting 11 million visitors annually.

Niels Bormans, CEO of The Zubair Corporation, called the openings a significant moment for Oman’s hospitality sector, and praised Hilton’s expertise in providing quality service. The partnership, he explained, aligns with their commitment to sustainable growth and tourism development.

Al Husn Hotel Muscat, inspired by Omani heritage, features 180 rooms with views of the Gulf. It offers guests a private beach, an infinity pool, and a spa. Planned renovations in 2027 will see it rebranded as a Waldorf Astoria. Meanwhile, Hilton Muscat Al Bandar serves as a business and lifestyle hub, boasting event spaces for up to 850 guests, making it ideal for weddings and corporate events.

The third property, DoubleTree by Hilton Muscat Al Waha, emphasizes family-friendly experiences with 302 rooms designed to resemble an Omani village. The resort offers numerous pools and access to shared facilities across the Barr Al Jissah complex.

Guests at the new hotels will have access to various recreational options, including water sports, a PADI-certified dive center, and wellness facilities. Shared amenities will ensure a seamless experience amid extensive dining and leisure offerings. Hilton Honors members can enjoy exclusive booking perks, contributing to an enriched stay.

For reservations, visitors are encouraged to book directly through Hilton’s official channels.