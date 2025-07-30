Hims & Hers Stock Drops Amid Legal and Financial Concerns

NEW YORK, NY – Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) saw its stock prices fall by 2.42% on July 29, 2025, amid sector-wide troubles in health technology.

The decline comes as the company faces significant challenges, including ongoing class action lawsuits related to deceptive promotions. Hims & Hers reported a gross revenue exceeding $1 billion, yet its pretax profit margin stands at -2%, raising concerns among investors.

Company co-founder and CEO Andrew Dudum acknowledged the situation, stating, “Our focus is on making affordable, high-quality weight loss care accessible.” This comes as Hims & Hers prepares to launch a weight-loss program in Canada, leveraging generic semaglutide.

Recent fluctuations in Hims & Hers stock have seen prices bouncing between $50 and $59. Investors are divided between optimism over potential growth and skepticism spurred by legal complications. The legal issues have heightened investor anxiety, especially following Novo Nordisk‘s decision to end its collaboration with Hims & Hers.

Analysts caution that if legal allegations are validated, the firm could face significant repercussions. “Our operation in a volatile market underscores the need for caution,” added Dudum.

While the company promotes its high revenue growth, which reached 77.17% over the past three years, their stock performance reflects a more complicated narrative.

Tim Sykes, a well-known penny stock trader, emphasized the importance of patience in trading, saying, “Let the perfect setups come to you.” As Hims & Hers navigates the turbulent waters, stakeholders will be watching closely to see how the company responds. Investors are now considering the impacts of ongoing legal issues and potential operational disruptions.

As the stock market digests these challenges, the clarity of Hims & Hers’ future remains uncertain, leaving both employees and investors on edge.