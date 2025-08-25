Hincapié Wants Transfer as European Window Closes

LEVERKUSEN, Germany — Piero Hincapié, a 23-year-old defender for Bayer Leverkusen, has decided to leave the club if an appropriate offer arises. Media reports from Germany suggest the Ecuadorian player seeks a new challenge before the European transfer window closes on September 1.

German outlets Bild and Kicker reported that Hincapié firmly stands by his decision, although Bayer Leverkusen is reluctant to negotiate and is committed to his release clause. They are concerned that a late proposal could complicate their defensive lineup.

Following Bayer’s loss to Hoffenheim in their Bundesliga opener, Hincapié appeared emotional and teary, leading to speculation that it was a potential farewell. The connection between the player and club has intensified amid significant interest from Premier League clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal, who are considering moves.

In response to Hincapié’s potential departure, Bayer recently signed French defender Loic Badé. As the transfer deadline approaches, Bayer Leverkusen is anxious to finalize their squad for the upcoming season.