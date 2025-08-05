Hinge Health Shares Rise After Strong IPO Report

NEW YORK, NY — Shares of Hinge Health increased 6% in extended trading on Tuesday after the digital physical therapy company released its quarterly earnings for the first time since going public on the New York Stock Exchange in May 2025.

Hinge reported a 55% increase in revenue, totaling $138.3 million for the second quarter, up from $89.8 million during the same period last year. However, the company recorded a net loss of $575.65 million, or $13.10 per share, a significant increase compared to a loss of $12.93 million, or 96 cents per share, from a year earlier. This loss included $591 million in stock-based compensation expenses.

CEO Daniel Perez spoke to CNBC on Tuesday, expressing optimism about the company’s future. “We’re still introducing ourselves to the world. The most important thing I’d hope for people to take away is the long-term potential of using software and connected hardware to automate care delivery itself,” he said.

Founded in 2014, Hinge Health specializes in using technology to help patients manage musculoskeletal injuries and chronic pain through remote rehabilitation. At the end of the second quarter, the number of clients grew to 2,359, a 39% increase from 1,785 clients last year.

The company anticipates third-quarter revenue between $141 million and $143 million, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $129 million. For the entire year, Hinge expects revenue between $548 million and $552 million, also above the $511 million projected by analysts.

Following its IPO, Hinge’s stock opened at $39.25, a 23% increase from its initial price of $32. Shares closed at $48.22 on Tuesday. “We believe we’re fundamentally reshaping how care can be delivered more effectively and efficiently,” Perez added during the investor call.