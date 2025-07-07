Entertainment
Hints and Answer for Today’s Wordle #1479 Revealed
New York, NY – The latest Wordle answer for July 7, 2025, is the five-letter word ‘STILT’. Wordle is a popular game by The New York Times, challenging players to guess a word daily. Each guess provides clues, highlighting letters in green, yellow, or grey to guide the player.
Today’s Wordle features one vowel and starts with the letter ‘S’. Players received hints throughout the day, indicating that the answer includes a repeated letter and refers to tall poles used to help someone walk above ground.
Gael Cooper, a journalist with a passion for pop culture, shared insights into today’s puzzle. She noted that Wordle can often present challenges, prompting many to seek help to maintain their winning streak. The word ‘STILT’ is commonly associated with acrobats and can also be a childhood toy.
Yesterday’s Wordle answer was ‘ATRIA’, and players are encouraged to engage with hints provided on various platforms to enhance their gameplay experience. After all, the game encourages strategic guessing to unlock the correct word within six tries.
Wordle has gained a massive following since its public release in October 2021, with millions of daily players enjoying the brain-teasing challenge. As Wordle continues to grow in popularity, new players fresh to the game may benefit from these hints to familiarize themselves with this engaging word game.
Recent Posts
- WWE Raw Results: Breakker Dominates Zayn in Providence Showdown
- Charlize Theron Calls Out Hollywood’s Gender Double Standard in Action Films
- Duke Nukem Joins World of Tanks in New Battle Pass Event
- NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for July 7, 2025
- Zombies Stars Pass the Torch in New Franchise Film
- New Georgia Project Faces Budget Crisis Amid Organizational Changes
- James Gunn Talks Superman Inspiration from His Dog
- Classic Halloween Films Get New 4K Editions Ahead of Spooky Season
- Kelly Osbourne Engaged to Sid Wilson at Emotional Concert
- Matthew McConaughey Pleads for Support Amid Texas Flood Disaster
- Ohio Lottery Jackpot Grows to $203 Million After No Winner
- Jazz Triumph Over 76ers In Ace Bailey’s Summer League Debut
- Giants Miss Out on Key Free Agents, Impacting Future Plans
- Debate Over Best Lord of the Rings Movie Heats Up
- Protests Erupt in Mexico City Over Gentrification and Rising Rents
- Diamondbacks Eye Trades As Deadline Approaches
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa
- Eagles React to Gardner-Johnson’s Comments After Trade
- Superman’s Fate Hangs on Upcoming Reviews Ahead of Release
- Penta Zero Miedo Faces Seth Rollins in Epic RAW Showdown