Hints and Answer for Today’s Wordle #1479 Revealed

New York, NY – The latest Wordle answer for July 7, 2025, is the five-letter word ‘STILT’. Wordle is a popular game by The New York Times, challenging players to guess a word daily. Each guess provides clues, highlighting letters in green, yellow, or grey to guide the player.

Today’s Wordle features one vowel and starts with the letter ‘S’. Players received hints throughout the day, indicating that the answer includes a repeated letter and refers to tall poles used to help someone walk above ground.

Gael Cooper, a journalist with a passion for pop culture, shared insights into today’s puzzle. She noted that Wordle can often present challenges, prompting many to seek help to maintain their winning streak. The word ‘STILT’ is commonly associated with acrobats and can also be a childhood toy.

Yesterday’s Wordle answer was ‘ATRIA’, and players are encouraged to engage with hints provided on various platforms to enhance their gameplay experience. After all, the game encourages strategic guessing to unlock the correct word within six tries.

Wordle has gained a massive following since its public release in October 2021, with millions of daily players enjoying the brain-teasing challenge. As Wordle continues to grow in popularity, new players fresh to the game may benefit from these hints to familiarize themselves with this engaging word game.