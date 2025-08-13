Hints and Answer for Today’s Wordle – August 13, 2025

San Francisco, CA — Today’s Wordle challenge, No. 1,516, features a word that describes a drink most Americans may not be familiar with. The answer is KEFIR, a fermented milk drink with a sour taste originating from the Caucasus Mountains.

Players were provided with several hints to help them guess the word. Notably, today’s answer has two vowels and starts with the letter ‘K.’ There are no repeated letters, further complicating the task for avid Wordle fans.

Gael Cooper, a journalist, and editor, shared insights into Wordle’s growing popularity since its public release in October 2021. She mentioned that the game attracted millions of daily players, particularly due to its simplified sharing features via social media.

Players often seek hints when faced with challenging puzzles. For example, those using the starter word ‘freak’ will find that four letters turn yellow, guiding them to the answer. Cooper encourages users to use strategies to preserve their winning streak.

In case today’s game proves too difficult, players can utilize various hints and tools available online to enhance their guessing strategy. With the correct answer already revealed as KEFIR, many players celebrated their success.

Kefir, recognized today as a superfood, is thicker than yogurt and offers various health benefits.

Wordle continues to capture the interest of players with its daily puzzles and the straightforward premise of guessing a five-letter word within six attempts.