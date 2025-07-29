Entertainment
Hints and Answers for July 28 NYT Connections Sports Edition
Fans of word games can now enjoy the latest edition of the Connections: Sports Edition puzzle, which was released by The Athletic on July 28, 2025. Players are challenged to find common themes among sets of words.
The current game, officially titled Game No. 308, ranks a difficulty level of 3 out of 5. For those looking for a hint, the article contains answers for each of the four categories.
Each puzzle comprises 16 words, requiring players to group four words that share a common bond. Successful players can remove correctly grouped words from the board, while incorrect guesses count as mistakes. Players are allowed up to four mistakes before the game concludes.
The categories in today’s puzzle are color-coded for difficulty: yellow is the easiest, followed by green, blue, and purple. This structure encourages players to strategize their moves.
For today’s game, the hints are as follows: Yellow group players win championships, the Green group relates to team efforts, the Blue group deals with NBA nicknames, and the Purple group focuses on terms associated with baseball.
The answers for today’s puzzle include:
Yellow group: SAFETY
Green group: CHANGEOVER
Blue group: TRUTH
Purple group: EARNED
The Connective game has garnered interest since its beta phase ended, reflecting a solid player base that values this engaging word challenge. The next puzzle will be accessible at midnight in each time zone.
