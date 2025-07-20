Hints and Answers for NYT ‘Connections’ Puzzle on July 20, 2025

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Times’ popular word puzzle game, Connections, is back with another challenging set of words today, Sunday, July 20, 2025. The game consists of 16 words, and players must identify four groups of words with shared themes.

Today’s puzzle promises to be tricky, as some of the connections may not be immediately obvious. Like its predecessor Wordle, Connections resets daily at midnight, providing fresh puzzles every day for players around the world.

Players can group words into four categories, including anything from country names to common phrases. If you guess correctly, those words will disappear; however, up to four mistakes can lead to game over. The words are color-coded, with yellow being the simplest to solve and purple generally being the most difficult.

The game’s accessibility on web browsers and mobile devices has made it a favorite among players, and social media sharing of results encourages friendly competition.

Today’s categories and hints have been provided for players who seek assistance without revealing the entire solution. For those eager for the answers, the solution involves tricky words like ‘BUZZ’ and ‘LOAN,’ which players may struggle to connect.

As the game grows in popularity, the creativity and complexity behind each puzzle continue to capture the attention of new and seasoned players alike. For more tips, fans can subscribe to NYT Games for access to past puzzles and additional insights.

The NYT’s associate puzzle editor, Wyna Liu, is credited with assisting in the development of Connections, which has become the second-most popular game in their Games section, next to the crossword.