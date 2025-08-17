Entertainment
Hints and Answers for NYT Connections Puzzle on August 17
NEW YORK, NY — The New York Times has released its Connections puzzle for Sunday, August 17, in what many are calling a challenging game this week. Players had to group 16 words into four categories with common themes.
This popular daily puzzle game requires players to identify connections between words that could relate to categories such as rights, distances, and functions. The challenge lies in discerning between the words as some may serve as red herrings designed to puzzle contestants.
For this particular day, the four groups players needed to identify were:
Yellow Category: Conveniently Located – Accessible, Close, Handy, Nearby.
Green Category: Needs For Sending A Letter – Address, Envelope, Name, Stamp.
Blue Category: Words On A Door – Exit, Open, Push, Welcome.
Purple Category: First Amendment Freedoms – Assembly, Petition, Press, Speech.
Each group is color-coded according to difficulty: yellow is the easiest while purple is the hardest. Players must group the words correctly, with only four mistakes allowed before the game ends.
Many players reported a mix of excitement and frustration while tackling today’s puzzle, with some claiming they found it easier than others. Feedback suggests that while the game was difficult, the connections prompted engaging thought processes and conversations among players.
Players are encouraged to keep trying, as a new puzzle is released every day at midnight, offering endless opportunities for brain-teasing fun.
