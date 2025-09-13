Hints and Answers for NYT Connections Puzzle

NEW YORK, NY – On September 12, 2025, puzzle enthusiasts tackled the New York Times Connections game, a popular daily word puzzle that challenges players to find links among words.

The objective of the game is to connect 16 words into four groups of four based on shared themes or meanings. Players must think critically and strategically, as there is only one correct grouping and a limited number of attempts.

Today’s puzzle featured a variety of hints and categories. The blue group was themed around currency, with words like DOLLAR and POUND, prompting players to connect finance-related terms. The green group was simpler, with PERSONAL, PRIVATE, and SECRET clearly linked, though INNER completed the set.

The yellow group presented slightly more difficulty. KEY and CRITICAL were easy to connect, but MAJOR and PRINCIPAL could confuse some players, especially with the similar-sounding PRINCIPLE.

The purple group was notably tricky, presenting references that included Buffalo Bill, a limited edition nickel, Black soldiers from the Civil War, and a popular wing restaurant chain.

Puzzle lovers are encouraged to keep practicing the game, as it can be a fun way to engage the brain and pass the time. For those who want more challenges, a subscription to NYT Games opens access to an archive of past puzzles. Players can also find strategies and hints from online sources to aid their gameplay.

As always, players are reminded to enjoy the process and challenge themselves with each new round.