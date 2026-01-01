Hints and Answers for NYT’s Mini Crossword on December 26, 2025

New York, NY — On December 26, 2025, many fans of The New York Times‘ Mini Crossword gathered around their screens, eagerly looking for clues and solutions to this popular word game. The Mini Crossword, distinct from its larger counterpart, resets daily at 10 p.m., allowing players to enjoy a quick and challenging puzzle.

This edition features a variety of clues with answers that test both players’ knowledge and quick thinking. For example, one clue for 1 Across was ‘Furry and green, say’ with the hint beginning with ‘M’, leading players to the word ‘MOSSY’. Another clue for 6 Across, which relates to a state known for its potatoes, hints at ‘Idaho‘ as the correct answer.

Additionally, various clues cover several categories. 7 Across asked players to identify a phrase describing a faithful friend, which was ‘LOYAL’. There is also 8 Across which prompted, ‘Had a beverage’, resulting in the answer ‘DRANK’. Players recognized the common pronoun found in 9 Across, which was ‘SHE’.

Further down the grid, players encountered clues that made them think about familiar concepts. For instance, 1 Down challenged players with ‘Not spicy, as salsa’, pointing them toward ‘MILD’. Meanwhile, 2 Down’s description of reasons for wrinkled noses led to the answer ‘ODORS’.

Within the puzzle, comedian Gillis was referenced in 4 Down, requiring participants to think of ‘SHANE’. The 5 Down clue, about a component of eggs used in hollandaise sauce, referenced ‘YOLK’.

The popularity of The Mini Crossword continues to grow, establishing itself as a favorite among casual and serious puzzle solvers alike. Happy solving!