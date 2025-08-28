Hints and Answers for NYT Strands Puzzle August 28, 2025

New York, NY — The New York Times has released its latest word puzzle, Strands, with a new game available every day. On August 28, 2025, players are once again challenged to uncover a theme and its related words within a grid. The current Strands puzzle presents a grid of six by eight letters where participants are tasked with identifying theme words and a special word called a spangram.

The aim of Strands is to find words that share a common theme based on a provided clue. This week, the theme is linked to words describing someone who talks a lot. Each time players find a theme word, it remains highlighted in blue. The spangram links two opposite sides of the board and is highlighted in yellow.

For today’s puzzle, the spangram is ‘CHATTERBOX,’ which is a term used to describe a person who is very talkative. Other terms such as ‘LOQUACIOUS‘ and ‘VOLUBLE’ can also be found on the board, each describing someone who talks fluently or incessantly.

Players might find some words tricky, especially as they navigate the grid. To aid players, fans of the game can visit various online platforms to find hints and answers tailored to the Strands puzzle. The NYT has made it clear that if the game does not attract enough players, it may not be around much longer.

The daily puzzles are aimed at audiences who enjoy brain teasers and word games. The Strands puzzle has quickly gained popularity following the success of other games such as Wordle and Connections, all featured on the NYT Games platform.