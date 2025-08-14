Hints and Answers for Today’s Challenging Wordle Puzzle

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Players looking for help with the daily Wordle puzzle can find advice and answers for August 13, 2025. Today’s challenge is especially tough, as it features a word that describes a drink most Americans may not have tried.

Wordle fans have six attempts to guess a five-letter word, with clues provided after each guess. In today’s puzzle, the solution begins with ‘K’, ends with ‘R’, and contains two vowels. It is KEFIR, a fermented milk drink with a sour taste, originating from the Caucasus Mountains.

Players started by guessing words like RAISE, NOTED, and LYMPH. Hints suggest focusing on common letters such as E, A, and R. It’s advisable to avoid unusual letters like Z, J, and Q when selecting starter words. Building strategies around these common letters helps narrow down guesses effectively.

It’s important to know that Wordle updates every day at midnight in your local time. Each guess turns letters green, yellow, or gray, indicating correct letters and positions. After today’s game, players are encouraged to share their results using the game’s spoiler-free sharing tool, ensuring they don’t ruin the fun for those who haven’t played yet.

The game was created by Josh Wardle during the pandemic and gained immense popularity quickly. Acquired by The New York Times in January 2022, it has seen numerous variations and similar games emerge. Today’s word KEFIR reflects the game’s trend of featuring unique vocabulary.