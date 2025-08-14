News
Hints and Answers for Today’s Challenging Wordle Puzzle
SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Players looking for help with the daily Wordle puzzle can find advice and answers for August 13, 2025. Today’s challenge is especially tough, as it features a word that describes a drink most Americans may not have tried.
Wordle fans have six attempts to guess a five-letter word, with clues provided after each guess. In today’s puzzle, the solution begins with ‘K’, ends with ‘R’, and contains two vowels. It is KEFIR, a fermented milk drink with a sour taste, originating from the Caucasus Mountains.
Players started by guessing words like RAISE, NOTED, and LYMPH. Hints suggest focusing on common letters such as E, A, and R. It’s advisable to avoid unusual letters like Z, J, and Q when selecting starter words. Building strategies around these common letters helps narrow down guesses effectively.
It’s important to know that Wordle updates every day at midnight in your local time. Each guess turns letters green, yellow, or gray, indicating correct letters and positions. After today’s game, players are encouraged to share their results using the game’s spoiler-free sharing tool, ensuring they don’t ruin the fun for those who haven’t played yet.
The game was created by Josh Wardle during the pandemic and gained immense popularity quickly. Acquired by The New York Times in January 2022, it has seen numerous variations and similar games emerge. Today’s word KEFIR reflects the game’s trend of featuring unique vocabulary.
Recent Posts
- Brewers Pursue Free Burger Giveaway with Winning Streak
- Burmese Pythons Devastate Everglades Wildlife
- Trump’s Crackdown in D.C.: National Guard Mobilized and Police Intensify Tactics
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit New England; Tropical Storm Erin Strengthening
- Verizon Faces Major Service Disruption in Keene, New Hampshire
- Hints and Answers for Today’s Challenging Wordle Puzzle
- Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $526 Million for August 13, 2025 Drawing
- SpaceX Introduces Paid Standby Mode for Starlink Service
- West Virginia Faces Decline as News Deserts Emerge
- Tropical Storm Erin Strengthens, Heavy Rains Expected in New England
- West Nile Virus Risk Jumps to High in 10 Massachusetts Communities
- Tennessee Vols to Switch from Nike to Adidas in Historic Deal
- New Hampshire Faces Heat and Storms This Weekend
- NBA’s Knicks Positioning for Final Roster Spot Amid Scheduling Controversy
- Trump Warns of Severe Consequences Ahead of Putin Meeting
- Twins Snap Losing Streak Against Yankees with 4-1 Victory
- California Lottery Results for August 13, 2025
- California Lottery Draw Results for August 13, 2025
- North Carolina Lottery Draw Results for August 11, 2025
- South Dakota Lottery Results for August 13, 2025, Announced