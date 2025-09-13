Hints and Answers for Today’s New York Times Strands Puzzle

New York, NY – If you’re seeking assistance with the New York Times‘ latest word game, Strands, help is here. This elevated word-search puzzle requires players to navigate a grid of letters to find words linked in various directions, including up, down, left, right, and diagonal. Added complexity comes from the ability to change directions, resulting in unique shapes. A crucial aspect of Strands is that every letter on the grid is part of an answer.

Each puzzle features a theme that ties the answers together, along with a special word known as a spangram. This spangram encapsulates the day’s theme and appears horizontally or vertically across the grid. The creators of Strands designed the game to present a fun challenge while offering an opaque hint system and no word list, setting it apart from other games.

Today’s puzzle, identified as Strands number 559, includes the spangram “THEY’RE GREAT,” which links the words in today’s challenge. Players aiming to complete the task can find hints and answers to aid their progress, as many have noted the difficulty level has increased. “Some themes involve phrases or steps in a process, which can be a challenge,” says the New York Times. “Curating these puzzles varies in difficulty, much like with Wordle.”

Fans of word-based games can visit the Times’ game page to participate in daily puzzles or seek hints for others, including Spelling Bee and Connections. Whether you’re a seasoned solvers or new to Strands, tips and insights are just a click away.