Hints and Answers for Today’s NYT Connections Puzzle Revealed

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Times is challenging players with its Connections puzzle for today, August 4. This word game invites users to categorize 16 words into four groups based on shared characteristics.

Each group of words varies in difficulty, with the Yellow group being the easiest and the Purple group being the most challenging. Players can expect some groups to be straightforward, while others may require more thought.

The Connections puzzle, which was developed during The New York Times game department’s annual game jam, was first released in June 2023. Since then, it has gained popularity, becoming one of the top games offered by The New York Times, following closely behind Wordle.

Today’s word list includes: Aphid, Beetle, Cedar, Decay, Easy, Effort, Geo, Tick, Beech, Vendetta, Apple, Pine, Mite, Cookie, Yew, and Ziti. Players can start by focusing on the Yellow group for easier connections and work towards the more difficult ones.

While some players may find that they can solve half of the puzzle, others might struggle particularly with the Blue and Purple categories. Despite the difficulty, many enjoy the challenge and the satisfaction that comes with solving the puzzle.

In addition to the daily Connections game, The New York Times also offers other word-based games and puzzles, catering to fans of this format. For those looking for a quick challenge, there are numerous online platforms offering similar puzzles to test their abilities.

Good luck to all players tackling today’s Connections!