Hints and Answers for Today’s NYT Connections Puzzle on September 12, 2025

New York, NY — Today’s New York Times Connections puzzle, released on September 12, 2025, challenges players with four categories of words. The game requires players to match 16 words into four groups while making no more than three mistakes.

The yellow group focuses on urgency, with the hint suggesting to think about imploring someone. The words in this category are ‘Appeal,’ ‘Bid,’ ‘Call,’ and ‘Petition.’

The green group relates to shipping confirmations, with details considered vital. This category includes ‘Address,’ ‘Email,’ ‘Name,’ and ‘Number.’

Moving on to the blue group, players should think about various kinds of camera lenses. This set of words features ‘Fisheye,’ ‘Macro,’ ‘Telephoto,’ and ‘Zoom.’

Finally, the purple group points to bodies of water. The words here, which focus on water and contain a starting letter, are ‘Driver,’ ‘eBay,’ ‘Finlet,’ and ‘Flake.’

Each of these categories helps players decode the words and uncover the hidden connections between them. The game not only entertains but also encourages players to think critically and creatively.

The Connections puzzle, launched in June 2023, has become a favorite among word game enthusiasts, with many players sharing their results and strategies online.