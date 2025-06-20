Hints and Answers for Today’s NYT Strands Puzzle

NEW YORK, NY – The New York Times has launched its latest word game, Strands, which challenges players to find words based on a unique theme. Today’s puzzle for June 20, 2025, revolves around the theme ‘Just a dusting’ and features a Spangram that rolls across the puzzle grid.

Strands sets itself apart from traditional word games by allowing words to change direction within the six-by-eight grid. Players can form words in all directions, including diagonally, with every letter serving as a part of an answer. Each puzzle has a theme that connects all the words, along with a central word or phrase known as the Spangram, which summarizes that day’s theme.

For those who might get stuck, the game today hints at words that relate to types of dust. The Spangram for today’s game is ‘Powders.’ According to the creators, this theme encourages players to explore various words associated with fine granular substances.

Strands is intended to be a longer, more contemplative puzzle experience, compared to other popular games like Wordle and Connections. Players who enjoy a challenge will find the Strands game engaging and filled with surprises. To get started, players are directed to think about what ‘pulvilio’ means, as it may help in deciphering the theme.

As the day unfolds, Strands players will continue to seek hints and solutions to fulfill the puzzle’s expectations, demonstrating the interactive and communal nature of word games.