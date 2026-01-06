Entertainment
Hints and Answers for Today’s Wordle Revealed
SAN FRANCISCO, CA — The latest hints and answers for today's Wordle puzzle for January 5, 2026, have been revealed. This puzzle, identified as number 1,661, describes a specific animal and is sure to challenge players.
CNET editor Gael Cooper shared her insights on the game, known for its viral appeal. If you are in search of starter words or hints, she has provided some helpful information.
Today's answer features one repeated letter and contains a single vowel as well as a sometimes vowel. The word begins with the letter F and ends with Y. It is often used to describe a young female horse. For those who want to try guessing, today's Wordle answer is FILLY.
In a recap of recent puzzles, yesterday's Wordle answer for January 4, 2026, was POSSE. Previous responses also include SIREN on December 31, FABLE on January 1, and PROOF on January 2, among others.
The game has gained a large following since its inception. As noted by Wordle editor Tracy Bennett, the list of five-letter words is finite, leading to discussions about potentially recycling older words or expanding the word list.
Bennett highlighted that options for the game might include using past tense forms or even the possibility of six-letter words in the future.
