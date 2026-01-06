Hints and Clues for Today’s Wordle Puzzle Revealed

NEW YORK, NY — Wordle fans are gearing up for another challenge with the puzzle for December 31. This popular word game allows players six attempts to guess a five-letter word.

Wordle was created by software engineer Josh Wardle, debuting in 2021. Its immense popularity led to its acquisition by The New York Times in 2022. Players can start with any five-letter word, which serves as a foundation to guess the correct solution.

According to The New York Times, colors indicate the correctness of letters: green for letters in the right place, yellow for letters that are correct but in the wrong place, and gray for letters that are not in the word at all.

In a 2023 interview, the Times’ representative mentioned there are no bad choices for starter words, giving players freedom to begin as they please. For those looking for recommendations, Wordlebot suggests reliable starter words to kick off the game each day.

The game is free to play, but a subscription to New York Times Games is needed to track statistics and access detailed analyses.

For today’s puzzle, clues suggest the solution is a noun, associated with sound. Furthermore, the hints include: it contains two vowels, starts with a consonant, and has no double letters. A notable clue refers to it as a long-necked plucked string instrument, producing a rich sound.

The answer for today’s Wordle, puzzle #1659, is “SITAR.” Players can enjoy the excitement of discovering the daily word while navigating carefully to avoid spoilers.