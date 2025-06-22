Hints Released for Today’s Connections Puzzle #742

NEW YORK, NY – On June 22, 2025, players of the popular puzzle game Connections can look forward to new hints to help them navigate the challenges presented in today’s game.

The game, which first appeared in the New York Times in June 2023, requires participants to identify connections among words grouped by themes. The clues for today’s puzzle help players make sense of four unique categories.

Today’s puzzle includes a variety of engaging themes. For the yellow group, players are prompted to consider the phrase, “We interrupt this program to bring you a special report.” The green group focuses on famous nouns from a line in the Declaration of Independence. Meanwhile, the blue group centers on HBO series with one-word titles and the purple group explores meanings of the word “left,” which rhymes with “heft.”

Players can expect the following words as they work through the categories:

Yellow group: Wire

Green group: Happiness

Blue group: Entourage

Purple group: Port

These lead to categories like news announcements, references to historical texts, popular television shows, and various meanings of “left.”

Connections has created a vibrant following since its launch, appealing to a broad audience of puzzle enthusiasts with its mix of fun and intellect.