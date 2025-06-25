Entertainment
Hints Revealed for Connections Sports Edition Puzzle Number 275
New York, NY – The latest puzzle from Connections: Sports Edition has captivated sports enthusiasts. On June 25, 2025, The Athletic unveiled Puzzle No. 275, rated 3.5 out of 5 in difficulty. Players can access the puzzle through The Athletic’s app or online, making it easy for users to engage.
The puzzle requires participants to discover four common themes, with answers grouped into categories: yellow, green, blue, and purple. Today’s yellow group features the answer ‘CHEER’, while the green group includes ‘BEAN BAG’, the blue group has ‘BRONCOS’, and the purple category includes ‘METS 92’.
The new version of Connections has gained popularity since its official launch on February 9, 2025, marking its transition out of beta. It challenges players to test their knowledge of sports by identifying connections among seemingly unrelated words.
Mark, the managing editor for the news and live team at The Athletic, encouraged players to engage with the game. He noted that the game’s format is similar to other word games like Wordle but includes a unique twist centered on sports terminology.
For those seeking an extra edge, hints are provided for the categories. The yellow group hint is ‘Bravo!’, while the green is ‘They call the penalties’. The blue group hint references teams Russell Wilson has played for, and the purple group hints at previous NBA draft teams. As players work through the categories, they are reminded that connections may cross different sports interpretations.
Connections Sports Edition continues to grow its fan base, delivering engaging content for sports fans. Players can look forward to new puzzles each day at midnight local time, ensuring that the challenge remains fresh and exciting.
