Hints Revealed for Latest Connections Sports Edition Puzzle

San Jose, California — The latest installment of the Connections: Sports Edition was released today, June 20, 2025. This engaging word puzzle challenges players to group words into categories, testing their sports knowledge.

This week’s game, No. 270, is rated a difficulty of 3 out of 5. Players can participate by arranging groups of four related words from a selection of 16. Successful completion of a group results in those words being removed from the board, but incorrect guesses count against the player.

The game features color-coded categories: yellow is the easiest, then green, blue, and purple. Hints provided for this week include suggestions for each color grouping. Notably, the yellow group relates to playing surfaces, featuring words like ‘dirt’ and ‘grass.’

Mark your calendars, as new puzzles become available at midnight in your respective time zones, ensuring a fresh challenge daily. Players can also share their scores on social media platforms, fostering a competitive spirit.

For those seeking solutions to today’s puzzle, the full answers will be available for review. Remember to play first to enhance your enjoyment. According to Gael Cooper, a journalist and editor, the game has expanded since its introduction on February 9, now becoming a regular feature within The Athletic’s offerings.

The connections will focus on renowned sports figures with hints provided being as diverse as ‘fore’ for golfers and celebrations of notable figures like Rafael Nadal. The puzzle also emphasizes the importance of critical thinking and adaptability, traits that savvy players will need to succeed.

With each new day comes a new challenge, keeping enthusiasts engaged and eager for what’s next. Make sure to tune in tomorrow for the next set of exciting puzzles!