NEW YORK, NY — Gamers seeking the answer for Wordle #1,523 as of August 20, 2025, can find various hints and strategies to solve today’s puzzle. The challenging word game, which updates daily at midnight local time, requires players to decipher a five-letter word by making educated guesses.

Players begin by typing any five-letter word. The game highlights correct letters in green, wrong letters in gray, and correct letters in the wrong position in yellow. If you’re stuck, today’s word starts with ‘L’ and ends with ‘A’, featuring two repeated letters and a single vowel used twice.

To strategize effectively, players suggest starting words that include common letters, as they’ll increase the likelihood of receiving yellow or green clues. Some recommended starter words include ‘RAISE’ and ‘TOUCH’.

According to players, today’s solution is ‘LLAMA‘—a nod to the furry pack animals that can be found on farms. This follows yesterday’s easier word, ‘ROWDY‘, which provided a more accessible challenge.

As part of Wordle’s evolving nature, occasional themes within solutions may make for surprising answers. The game’s allure lies in its blend of common and unique words. With six chances to guess, players are encouraged to use all available hints from previous guesses for a more strategic approach.

In an interview, a frequent player shared, ‘It’s all about using the colors as clues to eliminate possibilities. Once you have a few letters, the word starts to reveal itself.’ Today’s Wordle concludes with the solution: LLAMA, rewarding those who take the time to piece together the hints.