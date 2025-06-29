Hints and Strategies for Today’s NYT Connections Game

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Times‘ Connections game continues to capture the public’s interest with its engaging word challenges. Every day, players tackle a new puzzle involving 16 words, aiming to identify four groups of four words with something in common. The game resets at midnight, making it a daily ritual for many.

Players must navigate tricky connections, with similar words often masking the true links. Those who fail to find the correct groupings can make up to four mistakes before the game ends. “The game requires critical thinking and a bit of patience,” said Wyna Liu, associate puzzle editor. “It’s a fun way to work your brain.”

Unlike the popular Wordle, Connections offers players a unique twist. Each color-coded group signifies varying levels of difficulty: yellow is the easiest, followed by green, blue, and purple. Players can rearrange words to help identify possible connections, adding an extra layer of strategy to the game.

For players looking for clues without spoilers, hints suggest focusing on themes or categories, such as songs, movie titles, and animals. “It’s all about finding those patterns,” Liu added. “Once you get the hang of it, the game becomes even more enjoyable.”

The latest Connections game, labeled as #749, challenges players to think critically and creatively. For those eager to test their skills, the solutions are available through various sources, including dedicated puzzle-solving platforms and social media shares. “The community aspect keeps it exciting,” added a frequent player. “It’s a great way to interact with friends and family.”

To join in the fun, players can access the game online or through the NYT app, where they can compare results and discover new vocabulary every day.