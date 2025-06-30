Hints for Today’s NYT Strands Puzzle: June 30, 2025

NEW YORK, NY – The New York Times‘ latest word game, Strands, presents a fresh challenge for players every day. On June 30, 2025, players are invited to delve into a puzzle revolving around the theme of “Trellis beauties.” This unique twist on traditional word searches requires participants to link letters in various directions to form words that correspond to the daily theme.

Today’s puzzle operates on a grid that is 6 letters wide and 8 letters tall. According to the game’s rules, players must connect letters up, down, left, right, or even diagonally. A standout feature of Strands is the spangram, a word or phrase that encompasses the theme and spans the grid either horizontally or vertically. For today, the spangram is revealed to be “Climber,” referring to plants that require support to grow, closely related to the theme.

In today’s Strands puzzle, players can expect to encounter words related to various types of flowers. Some key hints include terms like JASMINE and MOONFLOWER, which reinforce the plant-based theme. The distinct spangram forms a crucial component of today’s puzzle, allowing players to connect the dots and solve the overall challenge. As players engage with the puzzle, they’re encouraged to explore connections among the floral terms and the overarching subject of vines and climbing plants.

Strands continues to build its reputation as a favorite among fans of word puzzles. Unlike its predecessors, Strands provides a unique blend of creativity and brain-teasing complexity. Each day, players can rely on hints and tips to progress through the puzzle at their own pace, making it accessible for newcomers while still challenging for seasoned solvers.

For those seeking additional assistance, resources, and hints are available to navigate today’s puzzle effectively. With Strands fostering both fun and learning, players are continually expanding their vocabulary and knowledge of plant species.