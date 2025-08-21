Hiroshi Tanahashi and Yuji Nagata Clash at Blue Justice XVI

Chiba, Japan — New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) has announced a highly anticipated match between Hiroshi Tanahashi and Yuji Nagata at Blue Justice XVI. The event is set for September 7 at the Togane Arena.

This year’s Blue Justice promises to be special as it marks a significant matchup in Tanahashi’s wrestling career, being the main event before his retirement at the Tokyo Dome in January 2026. Historically, Tanahashi and Nagata have a storied rivalry that dates back over two decades to 2002.

The two veterans have faced each other 17 times in singles competition, with Tanahashi leading the series 10-7. Despite being the local hero, Nagata has not beaten Tanahashi in singles matches for over 14 years, with their last encounter resulting in a loss for him during the G1 Climax in 2011.

This match holds extra weight as it could be their final showdown. Fans are eager to see if Nagata can finally end the long streak of defeats against Tanahashi, who remains determined to leave a lasting legacy in his final months as an active wrestler.

Alongside this main event, NJPW announced additional matches for the Road to Destruction tour, including Tanahashi teaming up with El Desperado and Ryusuke Taguchi on September 13 against Toru Yano, YOH, and Master Wato. Fans can expect exciting matchups as the tour progresses, concluding with Tanahashi facing Master Wato in another key bout.