Historic Broadway Play Features 96-Year-Old Actress in Lead Role

NEW YORK CITY — A new groundbreaking science fiction drama is set to open on December 8 at the Hayes Theater. The play, directed by Tony Award nominee Anne Kauffman, stars Oscar-nominated actress June Squibb, who at 96, makes history as the oldest performer to debut in a Broadway production.

The play, written by Jordan Harrison, explores the poignant narrative of a woman with dementia who communicates with a holographic version of her late husband. As the production enters previews, it also features notable talent including two-time Tony winner Cynthia Nixon and actor Jason Burstein, alongside newcomer Jordan Lowell.

Squibb’s career spans decades, having first graced the Broadway stage in 1959 as Electra in the original production of Gypsy. Remembering those early days, she told PEOPLE, “I moved a lot differently then… Not so many bumps and grinds now.” Despite the years, Squibb shows no signs of slowing down, asserting, “When I go, I’ll go. I’m just living my life.”

Cynthia Nixon, famous for her roles in Sex and the City and The Gilded Age, portrays Tess, the daughter of Squibb’s character, Marjorie. Burstein plays Tess’ husband, while Lowell takes on the role of Marjorie’s deceased husband, Walter, appearing as a highly advanced digital image.

Harrison’s work, originally staged in 2014 and a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2015, reflects on the themes of memory and the evolving nature of human connection. Squibb expressed her enthusiasm for the play, calling it “a wonderful play” that evokes deep questions about life and legacy.

As rehearsals progress, Nixon shared insights into the emotional depth of the work, highlighting directing moments that pose challenging questions about aging and mortality. “It’s really interesting to get her take on all those things,” she noted about Squibb’s contributions to the dialogue of the piece.

While reflecting on her legacy, Squibb hopes to be remembered simply for having had a good time and enjoying her life in both New York and Los Angeles. Her affinity for joy resonates with her castmates, who admire her spirit and dedication. Nixon remarked, “This is the age that I met her, but I think if I had met her at 40, she would have been this incredible.”

With excitement building around the opening night, tickets are now available for this historic Broadway event.